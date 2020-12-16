Offshore Patrol Vessels Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And On Offshore Patrol Vessels And How Sudden Strategy Change By Keyholders. | Austal, BAE Systems, Damen Shipyards Group, DEARSAN, Fr. Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG

Offshore Patrol Vessels Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Offshore Patrol Vessels Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

An offshore patrol vessel is a vessel generally designed for coastal monitoring or defense duties. These types of vessels are available in various designs and shapes. They are mainly operated by navy, police force, coast guards, or other organizations who are actively working for marine environments. These vessels are mainly used in various boarder protection activities such as anti-piracy, anti-smuggling, fisheries patrolling, rescue operations, surveillance, and immigration law enforcement.

Market Drivers: Increasing Demand for Coastal Security

Offshore patrol vessels are used by navies and coast guards for various applications such as search and rescue, counter-narcotics and drugs smuggling, and humanitarian operations. Moreover, offshore patrol vessels are also used for patrol and surveillance of offshore assets such as oil platforms and for convoy protection and anti-mine missions.

Patrol vessels are used mainly for detecting drug trafficking, smuggling, and monitoring and controlling marine pollution. For instance, in September 2018, the U.S. CBP and Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrews along with inter-agency partners seized a vessel with around 2,880 pounds of cocaine and detained drug smugglers on the coast of Acapulco, Mexico. Therefore, increasing focus on coastal security is leading to high demand for offshore patrol vessels, thereby boosting the market growth over the forecast period.

50 M to 90 M segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period

Among sizes, the segment 50m to 90m is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The segment was valued at US$ 4,397.51 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6,396.99 by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. These ships have length from 50 meter to 90 meter and are mainly used for coast guarding, surveillance, and defense activities. They are also used for policing operations, rescue operations, embarkation & operation of ALH helicopter for long range all time search, and pollution response against oil spillage and external fire-fighting among others. Such vessels are used in navy operations. For instance, River-class patrol vessels are primarily built for the Royal Navy of the U.K. with length ranging from 79.5 meters to 90.5 meters. Moreover, the Arafura class are multi-purpose, warship class ships in the Royal Australian Navy has length measuring from 80 meters. This ship will be used offshore and littoral patrol, mine warfare, anti-terrorism and anti-piracy operations, border protection, and hydrographic survey. BAE Systems is one of the renowned builders of 90 meter offshore patrol vessels and is currently working for five 90 m offshore patrol vessels for the second batch of the British Royal Navy’s River-class.

Offshore Patrol Vessels Market Keyplayers: Austal, BAE Systems, Damen Shipyards Group, DEARSAN, Fr. Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG, FINCANTIERI S.p.A., Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG, Hamilton Jet, Israel Shipyards Ltd, Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Offshore Patrol Vessels Market Taxonomy

Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Market, By Vessel Type:

Advanced Vessels



Basic Vessels

Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Market, By Application:

Monitoring



Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Protection



Anti-Air Warfare (AAW)



Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW)



Electronic Warfare (EW) operations



Humanitarian Tasks

Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Market, By Size:

<50 Meters



5o to 90 Meters



>90 Meters

