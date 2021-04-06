Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2021 Industry Status, Demand and Global Outlook- Keppel Corporation Limited, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

The Offshore Drilling Rigs market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Offshore Drilling RigsMarket with its specific geographical regions.

The global offshore oil and gas CAPEX is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.6% during 2020-2025 and this, in turn, is expected to boost the offshore oil and gas activities. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for offshore drilling rigs. In 2018, the global average active offshore rig count reached a total of 225 rigs, representing an increase of around 3.21% over the previous years value. Factors such as rising deepwater oil and gas activity especially in Gulf of Mexico and North Sea, improved viability of deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects, and tightening supply-demand gap are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, the development of offshore projects present a series of challenges, even for the most experienced players. While the industry has gone through a long learning curve and technology advancements, which have helped drive down the costs of deepwater production. Players still face a myriad of challenges resulting in lengthy development times of up to twelve years for deepwater projects. Therefore, the associated offshore project risks are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Keppel Corporation Limited, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Sembcorp Marine Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Friede & Goldman Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Offshore Drilling Contractors, Transocean Ltd, Seadrill Ltd, ENSCO PLC, Noble Drilling PLC

Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater Segment to Witness a Significant Growth

– The constant and ever increasing demand for fossil fuels and in particular, oil and gas has pushed exploration and production industry to drill in deep waters with depths more than 1000 feet.

– Owing to the oil price volatility starting mid-2014, the oil and gas operators across the world undertook several cost-cutting and efficiency gains measures, which resulted in the cost-reduction of deepwater projects by approximately 30-40% from 2014-2017. Furthermore, with the improvement in oil prices, several deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects have become viable to operate and has resulted in an increased investments for exploration and production activities, especially in deepwater areas. Moreover, the breakeven for the deepwater exploration and production has fallen since 2014 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.

– From 2014 to 2018, global deepwater expenditure has increased and regions, such as Brazil, the United States Gulf of Mexico (GoM), Norway, Angola, and Nigeria constitute for a large amount of this capital expenditure, respectively, with West Africa anticipated to have the greatest regional growth.

– Moreover, the recent waves of cost reductions and critical technological breakthroughs have enabled many oil and gas exploration and production companies to expand their portfolio of sustainable deepwater and ultra-deepwater developments..

The offshore drilling rigs market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major offshore rig manufacturers include Keppel Corporation Limited, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Sembcorp Marine Ltd. Some of the offshore drilling rig contractors include Transocean Ltd, and Seadrill Ltd.

