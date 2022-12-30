Officials say Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida

SAO PAULO (AP) — The workplace of Brazil’s vp says he has develop into appearing president, a sign that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the nation. An official doc says Bolsonaro could also be headed to Florida.

Bolsonaro’s political nemesis, leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is to be inaugurated Sunday. The press workplace of Bolsonaro’s Vice-President, Gen. Hamilton Mourão, confirmed he was appearing as president. That may occur whereas Bolsonaro was touring, which means that he would skip the inauguration in a break with Brazilian custom.

Brazil’s official gazette says a number of officers got permission to accompany “the long run ex-president” to Miami between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, to supply “recommendation, safety and private assist.”

Based on flight monitoring web sites, the Armed Forces’ official airplane left the capital, Brasilia, round 2 p.m. native time for Orlando, Fla.

AP author Diane Jeantet contributed to this report from Rio de Janeiro, AP photographer Eraldo Peres from Brasilia.