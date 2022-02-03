officially announced the vegan version of the famous cheese

This is an unexpected announcement that has just been made. The famous little round cheese, the Babybel, will develop its vegan version.

Babybel, a cheese that has its finger on the pulse

Who hasn’t tried a piece of Babybel? Cheese of choice for the youngest, but many adults continue to eat it secretly. nostalgia maybe. Anyway, you have to know what it is: small round cheeses famous for their red packaging. Well, that was before. The red monopoly is now over, because the vegan version of the Babybel has a green body. A color that obviously refers to the 100% natural and vegetable aspect of the product.

We’ve seen strong demand for a vegan Babybel for years, and with the vegan market growing significantly, this launch fits consumers’ appetites perfectly, Ollie Richmond, Brand Manager at Babybel

It is therefore guaranteed GMO-free and contains neither soy nor gluten. Even its shell is recyclable. But what do you eat when you’re stuffing yourself with vegan Babybels? Coconut oil and starch for a taste similar to mozzarella, according to the Bel Brands USA group, which will be selling this cheese in the United States in a few weeks. England adopted this 100% plant-based babybel last month. When it will land in France remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Internet users are already reacting quite positively!

Visibly satisfied internet users

bring me the vegan babybel cheese.

December 27, 2021

I can’t wait to buy a bag of the vegan BabyBel cheese and eat it live to piss off Americans

December 27, 2021

I wish I could be more excited for the upcoming babybel vegan cheese, but I can’t forget the time I lost a tooth in one in 5th grade

February 2, 2022

Some exciting vegan stuff from the big grocery store. Eating a Babybel after being vegan for eight years is a slightly surreal experience. pic.twitter.com/HKFu2tUkVz

January 17, 2022

I finally got some of the new vegan @Babybel (after repeated visits to Saitsburys! They brought me back straight away! Greg told me they are just like Babybel but I can’t remember. What I can say is, that they are delicious, only 50 calories in a jiffy and really convenient! pic.twitter.com/I2CxRASz0z

January 4, 2022

One thing is for sure, the plant-based and vegan food industry is just getting bigger!