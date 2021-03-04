Official: Rock in Rio Lisboa has been postponed to 2022

The festival will no longer take place in the Parque da Belavista in Lisbon this year.

The festival has been postponed for the second time in a row.

After NOS Primavera Sound there is another great music festival that is postponing its edition until next year. Rock in Rio Lisboa announced this Thursday March 4th that the event will not take place as planned this year.

The festival does not return to Parque da Belavista until 2022, on June 18, 19, 25 and 26. The organization is already contacting the artists to try to have as many confirmations as possible on the poster. All tickets already purchased remain valid for the new dates.

Rock in Rio Lisboa, like other major music festivals, requires long months of preparation. If this were to happen this year, the assembly of the structures would have to start in the next few days, which is particularly difficult in a state of emergency and under severe restrictions due to the pandemic.

It was recently reported that Lisbon and Porto could receive “pilot events” in medium-sized rooms to study and prepare for action on what the big summer music events could do. This would be one of the results of the regular meetings that have taken place between organizations and the Ministry of Culture. However, this ongoing scenario of pandemic and uncertainty seems to be getting increasingly complicated for prosecutors.

We’ll be ready again to sing even louder, throw even more dust, dance with even more energy and …

Posted by Rock in Rio Lisboa on Thursday 4th Mar 2021