Officers, command staff resign after south Georgia police chief arrested by GBI

On the heels of an investigation, a number of members of a police division are turning of their badges after their police chief was arrested and changed.

In response to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Workplace, a particular metropolis council assembly was held on Saturday to nominate the interim Homerville police chief, James Herndon.

That is after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the previous Chief of Police on the Homerville Police division.

Dearin “Mack” Drury, 40, was arrested for a Feb. 19 incident the place he allegedly improperly dealt with proof on the division.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Workplace reported the incident to the GBI after which started investigating Drury’s alleged misconduct.

On Saturday, Homerville command employees and different law enforcement officials turned of their resignations.

After the assembly was over, Clinch County Sheriff Stephen Tinsley took to Fb to deal with the resignation of a number of members of the police drive.

Within the prolonged put up, Tinsley states the newly appointed chief Herndon didn’t have the employees or gear out there in a position to reply service requires Homerville.

“He had neither the employees nor the gear out there to deal with any requires service inside the Metropolis of Homerville. I assured Chief Herndon that the Clinch County Sheriff’s Workplace will reply requires service till a decision will be reached by the town directors,” Tinsley stated.

The sheriff’s workplace stated it would proceed to serve all of Clinch County and won’t have an effect on how they conduct enterprise.

“We are going to proceed to reply calls and implement the legal guidelines all through the county, together with the Metropolis of Homerville,” the sheriff stated.

As for Drury, he’s going through expenses of theft by taking, possession of marijuana, false statements and writing, and violation of oath.

