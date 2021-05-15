Office Furniture Market 2021 is Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale Corporation, Kinnarps USA Inc, Knoll Inc., Kristalia Srl, Poltrona Frau S.p.a. and others Office Furniture Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Desks and Chairs, Closets and Cabinets, Sofas and Customized Seating Arrangements, Dining Furniture, Others); Material Type (Wood, Metal, Glass, Others) and Geography

Office Furniture Market 2021 is Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale Corporation, Kinnarps USA Inc, Knoll Inc., Kristalia Srl, Poltrona Frau S.p.a. and others

The office furniture is gaining traction with the emergence of small offices and startups across the globe. Large and medium enterprises are investing in interiors for improving the aesthetic appeal as well as comfort for employees. Globalization and industrialization in the developing countries are further expanding the demand for office furniture in the market.

The office furniture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in the number of startups and home offices, coupled with increasing per capita income of individuals. Moreover, favorable government policies for -startups are another factor promoting the growth of the office furniture market. Fluctuations in raw material prices may negatively affect market growth. On the other hand, the popularity of smart offices with sensors equipped is widely gaining momentum, creating a host of opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The key players profiled in this study includes:

1.Herman Miller Inc.

2.Humanscale Corporation

3.Kinnarps USA Inc

4.Knoll Inc.

5.Kristalia Srl

6.Poltrona Frau S.p.a.

7.Steelcase Inc.

8.The HON Company

9.Urban Office Interiors

10.VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Office Furniture Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Office Furniture Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Office Furniture Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

EmerOffice Furnitureg Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Office Furniture Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

The Table of Content for Office Furniture Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Office Furniture Market Landscape Office Furniture Market – Key Market Dynamics Office Furniture Market – Global Market Analysis Office Furniture Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Office Furniture Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Office Furniture Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Office Furniture Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Office Furniture Market Industry Landscape Office Furniture Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

