Office-Based Labs Market Share, Segment By Region, Type And Application, Executive Summary And Forecast Till 2027 | Envision Healthcare, TH Medical, MEDNAX Services

Office-Based Labs Market Segmentation:

Market segment by Modality, the product can be split into:

Single-Specialty Labs

Multi-Specialty Labs

Hybrid Labs

Market segment by Specialist, split into:

Vascular Surgeons

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Interventional Cardiologists

Interventional Radiologists

Orthopedics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Medical Facilities Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of seven ambulatory surgical centers which is a result of joint venture between NueHealth LLC for approximately USD 46.5 million. The centers acquired provide surgical solutions for a number of applications such as orthopedic, neurosurgery, pain management with around 26 operating rooms available in the combination of 7 centers.

In January 2017, UnitedHealth Group announced that they had agreed to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA) for approximately USD 2.3 billion. This acquisition is a strategic step in expansion of their healthcare services providing facilities as they hope to expand their healthcare service offerings to an even broader patient base.

Competitive Analysis:

Global office-based labs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of office-based labs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Office-Based Labs Market Scope and Market Size

Office-based labs also known as ambulatory surgical centers are basically specialized clinics or physicians’ offices that are equipped with various medical devices, technologies so that they can provide personalized treatment to their patients. These centers provide quicker treatment methods and reduced stay time. They also promote better productivity and efficiency as they provide more control of physicians towards patients.

Market Drivers

Greater control and autonomy for physicians in providing treatments to their patients, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in preference and adoption of minimally invasive procedures globally, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of prevalence of target diseases globally, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Incidences of complications arising from high-end cases as these centers are not as well equipped as hospitals, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate skill sets of physicians and surgeons in these centers required for minimally invasive methods, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Office-Based Labs Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

