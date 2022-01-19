Offering these wireless headphones with noise canceling and long battery life

If you want to enjoy your favorite music and playlists on public transport without being disturbed by surrounding noise, the Sony WHXB910NB wireless headphones are just perfect as they feature noise canceling technology.

Sony WHXB910NB: long battery life and ANC

The Sony WHXB910NB is a great companion for those who listen to music regularly and want comfortable wireless headphones. In fact, it has memory foam at the level of the pads and under the headband, so it adapts to your morphology without compressing your skull.

Attaching the helmet is very easy as it has bluetooth. Also note that thanks to a multipoint connection, you can connect two devices to it at the same time.

In terms of sound, this is a model that boasts the brand’s Extra Bass technology. That’s not all, as it also features advanced dual-mic adjustable noise reduction, so you can get the most out of your playlists.

Finally, the other good point is certainly its autonomy, being able to last 30 hours continuously on a single charge. It is also compatible with fast charging and plugged in for 10 minutes can last 4.5 hours.

While it was 199.99 euros, it is just 149.99 euros for the 2022 winter sale. Otherwise, we have another model from Sennheiser on offer.

