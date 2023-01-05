Offbeet Esports FIFA athlete Sagnik Banerjee

After a powerful stint with Bengaluru FC within the inaugural version of the eISL that noticed him barely miss out on getting into the event’s prime 4, Sagnik Banerjee will likely be aiming to take his FIFA profession one step additional by representing Offbeet Esports on the best stage of all of them.

Sagnik has continued to enhance and impress over time, garnering a wealth of expertise in aggressive FIFA, and the most recent a part of his journey has him signing with Offbeet Esports. Being a famend and revered participant inside the Indian FIFA scene, he is wanting to show his mettle within the FIFA World Collection Playoffs.

In a dialog with Sportskeeda Esports’ Shivanshu Raturi, Sagnik spoke about his method to the sport, his plans for the long run, in addition to the mindset he believes is required to succeed on the highest degree.

Offbeet Esports’ Sagnik Banerjee highlights his experiences as an expert FIFA athlete

Q. You will have been part of the aggressive FIFA circuit in India for some time now. How did your esports journey start?

Sagnik: Beforehand, I used to play competitively in a recreation known as WWE 2k. I used to be within the prime 10 in India. Actually, I obtained bored of it and seeing all my associates play FIFA, I shifted to that. After a yr of casually chilling with my associates taking part in FIFA, I noticed a event occurring in Kolkata, so I went for it and received it. That is how it began and I’ve been competing professionally since then, it’s been 5 years.

Q. How would you describe your type of play? What units you aside out of your friends?

Sagnik: I’ve been a giant fan of ‘urgent soccer’ for the reason that very starting and I all the time attempt to implement that type of gameplay in my recreation. I believe my focus and the psychological area I put myself in after I play is what units me aside from my friends.

Q. You participated within the inaugural version of the eISL and represented Bengaluru FC alongside your present Offbeet Esports teammate Amaan Warsi. How would you describe your expertise within the competitors?

Sagnik: Actually, it was the most effective emotions to get chosen for the inaugural season of the eISL. Warsi and I’ve been associates within the FIFA circuit for the reason that very starting, so he was the perfect companion that I might have requested for. Though we did not make it to the highest 4 (by a margin of only one level), we obtained quite a lot of love from our followers and obtained to stay out an incredible dream. I’ll keep in mind that expertise for the remainder of my life.

Q. What are the variations in being a part of a two-man squad when in comparison with being a part of a roster like Offbeet Esports? How does it have an effect on your method to the sport?

Sagnik: In my earlier experiences with different esports organizations, I’ve all the time had just one companion. So, the Offbeet Roster is a very new expertise for me and my expertise right here has been nice to date. It’s thrilling to be part of such a proficient group.

The most important benefit right here is that each participant brings in one thing new and precious to the desk. All of us preserve one another on our toes.

Q. What’s your imaginative and prescient for the way forward for your aggressive FIFA journey? How does Offbeet Esports determine into your objectives?

Sagnik: So long as I’m taking part in, I wish to compete on the highest degree there may be. Put up my retirement from the sport as an athlete, I’ve plans to shift into teaching. With all of the expertise I’d have gathered by then, I’m positive I’d not solely be capable of construct my model but in addition be capable of foster the subsequent technology of esports athletes.

Offbeet performs an important half on this for me. The entire ideology of Offbeet Esports with its academy and coaching modules matches in completely with the plans I’ve for my future on this business.

Q. All 4 members of your aggressive roster will likely be competing within the FGS regional qualifiers. How are you getting ready for this occasion?

Sagnik: Properly, not simply the 4 of us, however our coach will likely be competing within the regional qualifiers as nicely! We’re all training very exhausting for it. We’ve 4 to 6 hours of observe classes per day, three coaching drills, recreation breakdowns for technique, after which monitoring one another’s gameplay. All of us have gotten higher and I’m hopeful that we’ll all shine on the FGS qualifiers!

Q. How does your method and preparation for 1v1 gameplay differ from 2v2 gameplay? Which teammate would you think about probably the most appropriate companion in your type of play?

Sagnik: So, 1v1 and 2v2 require two fully various kinds of methods. In 1v1, you possibly can play as you want and at your individual tempo, you’re accountable to nobody however your self. Whereas in 2v2, compatibility is a very powerful issue. Regardless of how good you’re individually, it would not matter for those who’re not in sync along with your companion. You need to have good chemistry along with your companion, and be capable of anticipate one another’s strikes.

Tikka and I’ve a really related taking part in type, we talk nicely within the recreation and likewise assist preserve one another calm in irritating conditions. So, for now, it’s Tikka. Nevertheless, we’re all getting higher at teaming up with one another in our FIFA coaching classes, so I am assured that sooner or later we are going to all show to be good 2v2 teammates for one another.

Q. You latterly began streaming on YouTube and posting reels in your Instagram account. How essential is content material creation for a aggressive FIFA participant?

Sagnik: Whereas all of us get pleasure from consuming content material, all of us get just a little lazy in the case of creating it. To be sincere, I used to be not too eager to begin the entire content material creation journey. Nevertheless, as soon as I began doing it, I began having fun with the method very a lot. It allowed me time to take a look at the content material that I’m creating from completely different views, and the entire course of has proved to be fairly insightful.

In right now’s world, content material is king and whether or not you’re an esports athlete or from some other business, in case you are not capable of create a connection along with your viewers, you are unlikely to have a really lengthy profession.

Q. How does being an esports athlete have an effect on different points of your life? What are your ideas on esports being a viable profession possibility?

Sagnik: There’s little or no publicity to this business in India. Most individuals don’t know what it means to be a gamer. I get every kind of reactions after I inform those who I’m an expert esports athlete and I play video games to earn my residing. A few of their reactions have been priceless.

I believe esports is as viable a profession as anything. It’s a sport on the finish of the day, it isn’t all the time enjoyable and video games. We practice exhausting, be taught new methods, and methods on an ongoing foundation, and monitor each our personal and our opponents’ gameplay. To maintain competing, you need to be very sturdy mentally.

Q. As a good and profitable aggressive FIFA participant, what’s your message for aspiring esports athletes seeking to compete and make a residing taking part in their favorite video games?

Sagnik: When you’ve got expertise, then put within the hours and compete in tournaments. For those who lose, stand up and check out once more. As a gamer, your thoughts area whenever you play is a very powerful aspect of your skillset. You need to be mentally sturdy, wins and losses will come and go. For those who can push by means of your losses along with your head held excessive, you’ve received half the battle.



