Off-The-Road Tire Market Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Off-The-Road Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global off-the-road tire market to recover and grow moderately during 2020-2025.

Off-the-road (OTR) tires are deep-treaded tires that provide firm grip over unlevelled surfaces, including rock, mud, loose dirt, or gravel. Few off-the-road vehicles include cranes, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, tractors, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), military trucks, and specialized purpose vehicles. OTR tires in vehicles offer high heat and rolling resistance, improved durability, enhanced vehicular performance, optimum stability, easy mobility, and lesser contact patch area. As a result, these tires are widely used across various sectors, including construction, mining, recreation, and agriculture.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/off-the-road-tire-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding construction industry, along with the growing infrastructural development, including the construction of bridges, highways, dams, power supply grids, etc., is fostering the demand for OTR vehicles. Moreover, the market is also catalyzed by the growing application of automated machinery in various industrial processes. The increasing trend of farm mechanization and elevating demand for off-the-road tractors in the agriculture sector is also driving the OTR tire market. These tires are also being used widely in dirt bikes and quads for recreational purposes. Furthermore, several advancements have led to the integration of various sensor-based technologies with OTR tires for monitoring tire pressure and temperature, along with addressing potential hazards by providing real-time data analysis.

Off-The-Road Tire Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apollo Tyres

Balkrishna Industries Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

China National Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation Limited)

Continental AG

Double Coin Holdings (Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited)

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Michelin

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Titan International Inc.

Trelleborg Ab

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Mining Vehicles

Construction & Industrial Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Tire Type:

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Rim Size:

Below 29 inches

29-45 inches

Above 45 inches

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Others



Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/off-the-road-tire-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Aircraft Tire Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aircraft-tire-market

Aircraft De-Icing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aircraft-de-icing-market

Business Jet Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-jet-market

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nanosatellite-microsatellite-market

Micro and Nano PLC Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/micro-nano-plc-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group