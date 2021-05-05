Off-Road Vehicles Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2026 Off-Road Vehicles Market offers good growth opportunities during the next five year period ending 2026. In its detailed market assessment report, Stratview Research has analysed the Off-Road Vehicles Market emerging trends, forecasts, competitive landscapes, and factors governing the market dynamics.

The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2014 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Forecast:

The global Off-Road Vehicles Market is anticipated to recoup from the effects of COVID-19 starting from the year 2021 and will grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global off-road vehicles market offers healthy growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem and its size is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 12.2 billion in 2024.

The market is estimated through a rigorous triangulation process of internal data, secondary analysis and the insights gained from the primary interviews with industry experts.

The Off-Road Vehicles Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact the demand.

The key factors governing the demand for Off-Road Vehicles Market are:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

Off-Road Vehicles Market Segmentation:

ORVs are four-wheel vehicles that are designed for off-road use and traversing rough terrain, dunes, swamps, and marshland. These vehicles can be multi-passenger as well as single passenger and can be used for various purposes including recreation, sports, fishing, hunting, as well as utility purposes on farms, ranches, and construction sites. The ORVs industry has a brilliant history of more than four decades. In 1970’s, ATVs were firstly developed with three wheels now they are entirely switched to four wheels. In 2004, the global sales of ATVs reached an unprecedented landmark of 814,000 units since then the global ATVs industry never touched that peaked sales point.

In contrast to ATVs, SSVs have a relatively small history of over 20 years. An SSV is more like a car and has a steering wheel and pedals. It is equipped with seat belts and rollover protection bars and allows the driver and passenger to sit side-by-side in the vehicle. Some SSV models also contain additional rows of seats to accommodate up to six passengers. Major SSV manufacturers are putting efforts for the development of advanced SSVs targeting enhanced functionality and differentiated riding experience.

SSV vehicle is a type of off-road vehicle and offers many advantages over ATVs, such as better riding experience, rollover protection bars, and ease of mobility. In the last ten years, the off-road industry noticed a continuous shift from ATVs to SSVs. These factors significantly reduce the number of accidents and injuries as compared to ATVs.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Off-Road Vehicles Market

COVID-19 has affected all the businesses, small or big, present in any sector. The dynamics of Off-Road Vehicles Market have seen a huge shift in the year 2020. The market environment and the way of operations have taken a huge turn and have led to many changes in the processes, which will have repercussions for a long period. 2021 is likely to be better than 2020 for the Off-Road Vehicles Market players as most of the businesses have resumed their operations and the demand is getting restored for them.

Note: This report will be updated to incorporate the impact of COVID-19 on the market forecast for the period of 2021 to 2026.

Off-Road Vehicles Market Competitive Analysis:

The report studies the competitive framework and business environment via different analytical frameworks such as

Porters Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Success Factors

Growth Matrix

The key players in Off-Road Vehicles Market are:

Arctic Cat Inc.

BRP Inc.

Honda Motor. Co., Ltd.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

Kubota Corporation

Polaris Industries Inc.

Suzuki Motors Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The Off-Road Vehicles Market report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Sales from the Off-Road Vehicles Market segment

segment Geographic diversification

New product launches

Market Share

Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions

Alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

