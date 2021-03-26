Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of telematics by leasing machinery firms.

The increasing government initiatives to improve the safety and security of off-highway vehicles and the robust growth construction industry are driving the demand for the market.

The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising government initiatives to increase the safety and protection of off-highway vehicles, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to grow exponentially. Besides, rising construction activity in both the public and private sectors is likely to accelerate market growth in the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report:

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market on the basis of technology, sales channel, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Satellite Cellular



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Aftermarket OEM



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Agriculture Construction Mining Others



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Bifurcation of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Bridgestone Corporation announced that its division, Bridgestone Europe NV / SA, has entered a contract with TomTom Telematics to acquire its digital fleet solutions services business. Through this deal, Bridgestone adds essential elements to its Tires and diverse Products as a Solution strategy that describes the changing corporate environment of the organization and its clients and society’s ongoing commitment to quality advancement.

Over the forecasted period, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.0%. With the development of 4G networks’ accessibility, smartphones using cellular networks to send and receive data are increasing in prominence and performance.

The aftermarket segment is expected to sustain stable market growth since it provides total ownership costs, pilot testing, streamlined integration, atheist branding.

