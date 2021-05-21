Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising government initiatives to increase the safety and protection of off-highway vehicles, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to grow exponentially. Besides, rising construction activity in both the public and private sectors is likely to accelerate market growth in the forecast timeframe.

In January 2019, Bridgestone Corporation announced that its division, Bridgestone Europe NV / SA, has entered a contract with TomTom Telematics to acquire its digital fleet solutions services business. Through this deal, Bridgestone adds essential elements to its Tires and diverse Products as a Solution strategy that describes the changing corporate environment of the organization and its clients and society’s ongoing commitment to quality advancement.

Key Highlights From The Report

Over the forecasted period, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.0%. With the development of 4G networks’ accessibility, smartphones using cellular networks to send and receive data are increasing in prominence and performance.

Over the forecast timeline, the construction industry accounts for the largest market. This technology provides organizations with intelligence gathering-level details of how the vehicles and installations operate and how they are used, allowing them to identify and take steps anywhere they exist to correct shortfalls in vehicle operations.

Over the forecasted period, North America is expected to hold the largest market. The rapid expansion of the construction industry in this region is anticipated to boost the market for this technology, especially in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Besides, the growing number of transportation companies is expected to further propel the market growth.

Key participants include Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market on the basis of technology, sales channel, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Satellite Cellular

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Aftermarket OEM

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Agriculture Construction Mining Others



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

