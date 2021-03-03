Off Highway Vehicle Lighting Market 2021 Technological Growth and Precise Outlook -OSRAM Light AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Phoenix Lamps Ltd

The Global Off Highway Vehicle Lighting Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5 % during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market are OSRAM Light AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Flex, and Gate Corporation, Hella KGaA, Phoenix Lamps Ltd., Grote Industries, APS Lighting, Truck Lite Co and others.

Latest Developments

In November 2019, Tyri, launched a new heavy vehicle lighting system IntelliLight. This intelligent lighting system works on principle of wireless mesh network: the lights are interconnected via Bluetooth in a closed network, which is integrated with the vehicle, and then easily controlled via an app. A radio-controlled system also allows the lights to be switched on and off from a distance for increased safety.

In January 2019, WESCO International, Inc., announced WESCO Services, LLC subsidiary entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Sylvania Lighting Solutions from OSRAM Sylvania.

Asia-Pacific Remains the Largest Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for the off-highway vehicle lighting market owing to the high investment in infrastructure and mining activities in the region, followed by Europe and North America.

The demand is driven by the high rate of urbanization and government spending on construction and mining activities as the region has two major developing economies in the world, China and India. The governments in these countries are spending heavily on the construction of highways, bridges, and other infrastructures like airports and sports complexes.

For instance, in 2019 the Chinese government has doubled the value of large-scale infrastructure projects it has approved compared with last year. The amount is more than double the size of last year’s 374.3 billion yuan (USD 52.8 billion) in approvals recorded over the same period, which included 11 projects such as railways, roads and airports.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

