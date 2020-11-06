Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Application With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global off-highway electric vehicle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.98% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in industrial sector and growing demand for farm equipment are the factor for the market growth.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global off-highway electric vehicle market are Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd; Caterpillar; Komatsu America Corp; AB Volvo; Deere & Company; CNH Industrial; Sandvik AB; Liebherr Group; Epiroc Mining India Limited; Terex; DEUTZ AG; Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd; AGCO GmbH.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; KUBOTA Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; among others.

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation: Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market By Equipment (Dump Truck, Dozer, Excavator, Motor Grader, Lhd, Loader, Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), Battery Type (Lithium- ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead- Acid, Others), Battery Capacity (<50 Kwh, 50–200 Kwh, 200–500 Kwh, >500 Kwh), Propulsion Type (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric), Power Output (<50 Hp, 50–150 Hp, 150–300 Hp, >300 Hp), Electric Trator Equipment (Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing awareness about the environmental benefits of EV will also accelerate the market growth

Less acceptance of electric vehicles among population is another factor restricting this market growth

In September 2017, AGCO Fendt announced the launch of their all-electric tractor Fendt e100 Vario which has the ability to perform different function with the need of recharging, The high-capacity lithium-ion battery of the compact tractor has a 50kW output that lasts up to five hours and can either be charged with 400V and up to 22kW via a standard outdoor CEE socket or a direct-voltage supercharging option. This new tractor is very cost effective and also reduce carbon emissions

Global off-highway electric vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of off-highway electric vehicle market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

