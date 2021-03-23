Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market is set to witness Huge CAGR of 24.98% during forecast period 2026

An electric vehicle is a vehicle which is powered entirely or partially by electricity. They use one or more electric motors for propulsion purposes. They usually store energy in the battery. Different batteries such as lithium- ion, lead acid, and nickel metal hybrid are used in these electric vehicles. Some of the common off highway EV equipment are dump truck, Lhd, loafer, lawn mower, sprayer, and other. Off-road hybrid electric vehicles are armed with a diesel engine and a restorative energy storage system to improve fuel efficiency.

Global off-highway electric vehicle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.98% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in industrial sector and growing demand for farm equipment are the factor for the market growth.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Off-highway Electric Vehicle market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global off-highway electric vehicle market are Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd; Caterpillar; Komatsu America Corp; AB Volvo; Deere & Company; CNH Industrial; Sandvik AB; Liebherr Group; Epiroc Mining India Limited; Terex; DEUTZ AG; Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd; AGCO GmbH.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; KUBOTA Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; among others.

Market Drivers:

They create less vibration and noise which will drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about the environmental benefits of EV will also accelerate the market growth

Low cost of upgrade is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period

The efficiency of off-highway electric vehicle also uplifts the demand of the market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost of EV will hamper the market growth

Unavailability of charging stations will also restrain the market

Less acceptance of electric vehicles among population is another factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation : Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market

By Equipment

Dump Truck

Dozer

Excavator

Motor Grader

Lhd

Loader

Lawn Mower

Sprayer

Tractor

By Battery Type

Lithium- ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Lead- Acid

Others

By Battery Capacity

<50 Kwh

50–200 Kwh

200–500 Kwh

>500 Kwh

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric

Hybrid Electric

By Power Output

<50 Hp

50–150 Hp

150–300 Hp

>300 Hp

By Electric Trator Equipment

Lawn Mower

Sprayer

Tractor

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Sandvik AB announced the acquisition of Artisan Vehicle Systems. With high-powered, extremely reliable and field-proven battery electric powertrains, Artisan’s underground mining loaders and trucks are designed. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will help them to offer better solution and services to their customer

In September 2017, AGCO Fendt announced the launch of their all-electric tractor Fendt e100 Vario which has the ability to perform different function with the need of recharging, The high-capacity lithium-ion battery of the compact tractor has a 50kW output that lasts up to five hours and can either be charged with 400V and up to 22kW via a standard outdoor CEE socket or a direct-voltage supercharging option. This new tractor is very cost effective and also reduce carbon emissions

Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Off-highway Electric Vehicle market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Off-highway Electric Vehicle market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

