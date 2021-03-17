Off-Grid Solar Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2026

“

Market Dynamics

The Off-grid Solar Market is expected to register substantial growth during the review period because of the increasing requirement for solar energy from small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The off-grid systems work on the batteries that store solar power produced by the system. The system comprises batteries, solar panels, inverters, and controllers. These systems provide power to the critical loads in areas where power grids are unavailable. The global market growth is driven by the various benefits and growing government initiatives promoting the adoption of off-grid solar equipment by SMEs are expected to create many opportunities for the companies operating in the global off-grid solar market during the study period.

The growth of the off-grid solar market is propelled by the rising contribution of solar energy sources in the global energy mix and the increasing adoption of off-grid solar in developing and rural areas. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic intensely impacted the global demand for energy, and most sources in the global energy mix have witnessed a decline in demand. As per the International Energy Agency de need for renewable electricity sources advanced by 1.56% from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020. Besides, the high initial expenses required for off-grid systems, bulky, and not very environmentally friendly system is expected to curb the market growth during the study. Furthermore, solar panels, in general, have a lifespan of 25 years, and users usually get their return on investment within seven to eight years, because of which users will receive electricity free of cost for the rest of the lifespan of the system.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Major Players in the Global Off-Grid Solar Market are ABB, Schneider Electric, SMA Solar Technology Ag, Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd., SunPower Corporation, Canadian Solar, Engie, Hanwha Group, M-KOPA Kenya, Oolu Solar, Solectria Renewables, LLC, and Delta Electronics, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Global Off-Grid Solar Market has been divided into Type, Application, and Region.

By type segment, the global market has been classified into solar panels, batteries, controllers, and inverters. In terms of the application segment, the global market has been bifurcated into residential and non-residential.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the Global Off-Grid Solar Market spans across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the largest market share during the review period, because of rising demand for solar power energy sources and increasing investments in the development of rural areas in the region. Solar energy has developed as a renewable and free replacement for conventional energy sources and lowers carbon emissions by meeting the electricity needs in the Asia Pacific. Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited (India) and ReNewPower (India) invested around USD 110 million for the development of a 150MW floating solar power project in Uttar Pradesh, India in 2019. Furthermore, many government incentives, policies, and schemes support the installation of off-grid solar equipment in the region. These factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the off-grid solar market in Asia-Pacific during the assessment period.

