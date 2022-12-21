Off-duty Miami-Dade cop watched a man drop a 4-month-old girl at Walmart, police say

A person was arrested Monday after an off-duty police officer watched him drop a 4-month-old child lady a number of instances at a Walmart in Miami-Dade, authorities say.

Patrick Abbott is going through a cost of kid abuse with no nice bodily hurt. The 31-year-old Miami man was launched Tuesday afternoon from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Heart on a $5,000 bond, county jail data present.

The day earlier than, an off-duty Miami-Dade officer was working a safety element shift at a Walmart in Gladeview someday round 4 p.m. when a number of clients informed her that Abbott had dropped the newborn on the ground, in line with this arrest report. Because the officer approached Abbott, she says she noticed him drop the newborn, once more.

The officer says Abbott then walked away from the newborn, however returned after bystanders screamed and ran over to assist the toddler. The officer subsequently detained Abbott and retrieved the unresponsive child, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Abbott, who has beforehand been convicted of armed theft and possessing or delivering cocaine with intent to promote, was transported to a close-by police station the place he informed investigators that he solely dropped the newborn as soon as accidentally. Authorities arrested him shortly thereafter.