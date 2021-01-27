of Internet users bring the action of the parent company GameStop to an all-time high

The world of stock markets, stocks, and speculation can be dark to many. Some burn their wings there, others make fortunes. But the fear of failure often limits the less secure entry. In the shadows, however, a group of internet users has managed to take the action of GameStop, Micromania’s parent company, to an unprecedented level. A first in the financial sector.

Reggie Fils-Aimé, formerly CEO of Nintendo’s US subsidiary, is now a member of the board of directors of GameStop, Micromania’s parent company. The American, like so many others, was surprised that GameStop’s action started in a matter of days before reaching record levels last week. Behind this record growth is a subreddit dedicated to stock market speculation: r / wallstreetbets. A fully legally organized promotion that increased GameStop’s promotion to nearly $ 150, or almost four times its value a few days earlier.

But how did they achieve such a miracle? To understand this practice, it is necessary to go back a little more closely in 2020 when GameStop allowed some of its investors to go short. As Admiral Markets explains, “Short Selling (VAD) is selling a financial instrument that you do not own. VAD allows you to speculate on the drawbacks of the financial markets. It provides traders with an opportunity to make money as the prices of financial assets fall on the stock market. It is also used to hedge during temporary periods of market downturn. ”

Movement in GameStop’s actions that allowed them to begin their launch. A year ago, the stock was worth only $ 4.28. The price soared last summer when Ryan Cohen, co-founder of Chewy, a pet food resale location, bought a lot of shares. Then came the company’s good financial results, as well as the announcement of a partnership with Microsoft. This is where the WallStreetBets subreddit comes into play. The small group decides to tease them and make some money quickly.

To do this, they had to coordinate their actions. In no time, a large group of people bought lots of GameStop stock. In this way, the subreddit has drawn regular investors who simply saw a stock take off and tried to jump on the bandwagon for a quick return on investment. With everyone wanting their piece of the pie, the action literally kept swelling, especially as the Reddit effect increased its visibility. This increase in the volume of transactions has allowed GameStop to grab investors’ attention and see them as specific. An inflated action that will inevitably come to a standstill, all just speculation. GameStop shares were the most traded in the market last Friday.

After discovering the deception, many investors wanted to sell their shares, so GameStop stock could lose almost half of its value in just one day. However, some see potential benefits and keep investing. The stock is currently trading at $ 147.98 but is likely to fluctuate for some time. Members of the subreddit use mutual funds to inflate the stock before selling for record profits.

That Tuesday, January 26, Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital and owner of the San Francisco Golden State Warriors, specifically bought 50,000 shares at $ 115 per unit, further increasing that stake. There is chaos, but investors are having fun. Elon Musk also played a role in driving GameStop’s action by posting a link to the subreddit on his Twitter account in a tweet that earned nearly 140,000 likes. In this way, the subreddit aims to tickle the flower beds of those who are short selling. If Business Insider is to be believed, their losses exceed $ 5 billion. The group intends to repeat itself with other publicly traded companies in the coming months.