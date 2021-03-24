of gamers are using the new screen designs to create crazy illusions

On March 18, Animal Crossing: New Horizons welcomed a new update. Players could then discover the partnership between Nintendo and Sanrio, but also the arrival of new locations for personal and professional samples. This flow of novelty has also spawned his Wake Pro umbrella patterns. The opportunity for the most creative players to create trompe-l’oeil.

While the big players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons are still waiting for a major update to celebrate the game’s first anniversary and, most importantly, to fix missing features, Nintendo is offering them new ways to deal with it. With the update released on March 18th, players can now display their personal designs on new items. Below them the umbrella. Even if this addition doesn’t look like much, the most creative people can make mock screens. Nintendo GameCube, niche, boxes, flower pots, the many creations are widespread on the Internet and give new life to a game in decline. To prevent you from hanging around for hours in vain on social networks, we have selected the best trompe-l’oeil on the market for you.

A box for pills

# # # pic.twitter.com/lZIAjpFud7

March 20, 2021

Flower boxes for your stands

Boxes of books

but someone does it better than me #ACNHDesign #ACNH #acnhpattern pic.twitter.com/V0tBFoot50

March 21, 2021

Boxes of roses

Boxes with roses design

Hi friends, I wanted to upload this new umbrella design that I made! CC: MA-2451-2432-7602. #ACNHDesign #ACNHCodes pic.twitter.com/xZj199k3sV

March 22, 2021

a block from Minecraft

small sanrio houses

Here are the Sanrio Cube umbrella designs I finished with their codes tonight! They were fun making and I hope you enjoy #ACNHDesign #ACNHDesigns #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #acnhsanrio #acnhcodes #acnhcode #animalcrossing #kidcore pic.twitter.com/G4Xm37xedx

March 21, 2021

Fruit boxes

a little house for cats

# #ACNH # pic.twitter.com/6FES2qEcx9

March 19, 2021

new sanrio houses

Say hello to your new Hello Kitty retro TV, but also the umbrella design #AnimalCrossing #acnh #ACNHDesign #ACNHDesigns #acnhpattern #acnhpatterns #acnhcode #acnhcodes #acnhsanrio #sanriocore #kidcore pic.twitter.com/LAhHW4x95

March 23, 2021

mario kart’s secret cubes

Mario Kart Item Box

MO-R22G-YDMR-H06R # AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/c1pEdzAEu2

March 21, 2021

Fruit boxes for your orchards

#harapekoisland # / a> pic.twitter.com/zeHibANVRo

March 21, 2021

A game cube that is bigger than life

new cat houses

# #ACNH # pic.twitter.com/jas6wTmWiw

March 20, 2021

Breath of the Wild Bombs

Nintendo 64 and GameCube logos

# #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/jAt6Al3tyR

March 22, 2021

Flower boxes

# # #ACNH #AnimalCrossing # #ACNHDesign #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/drDvUtrTsF

March 22, 2021

rubbish