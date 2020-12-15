OEM Coatings Market Size Analysis With Concentrate On Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges 2020-2026 || Axalta Coating Systems LLC, 3M, BASF SE, Sika AG, Beckers Group

OEM Coatings Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the OEM Coatings industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the OEM Coatings market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes OEM Coatings industry attentive and help deciding further moves.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the OEM Coatings market are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Jotun, 3M, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Berger Paints India Limited, Sika AG, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., HEMPEL A/S, DAW SE, KCC CORPORATION, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Beckers Group, Carboline Company, SK Kaken Co. Ltd., and SHAWCOR.

OEM Coatings Market Definitions And Overview

Global OEM coatings market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 58.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 83.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the transportation and automobile industry which is undergoing significant demand globally.

Market Definition: Global OEM Coatings Market

OEM coatings can be described as the coatings which are used in the process/application on the substrate or material while integrating other companies’ products. These coatings are essentially used by the paint applying companies for surface curing and then the paint is applied on the particular substrate or metal, which is then sold forward.

Market Drivers:

Significant amount of demand from the automobile and transportation industry is expected to drive the market growth

Developments & advancements in the market of OEM coatings is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High amounts of VOC emissions during the production process and high amounts of VOC contents in the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Regulations by the authorities regarding the VOC emissions have induced technological advancements, through which the need for coatings is declining due to the introduction of coating-free surfaces & substrates

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The OEM Coatings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Segmentation: Global OEM Coatings Market

By Formulation Powder Coatings Water-Borne Coatings Solvent-Borne Coatings Radiation Curable Coatings

By End-User Transportation Automotive Acrylic Coatings Polyurethane Coatings Epoxy Coatings Alkyd Coatings Polyester Coatings Marine Epoxy Coatings Polyurethane Coatings Other Coatings Other Transportation Consumer Products Epoxy Coatings Polyester Coatings Acrylic Coatings Polyurethane Coatings Heavy Equipment & Machinery Epoxy Coatings Alkyd Coatings Acrylic Coatings Polyurethane Coatings Others



The 2020 Annual OEM Coatings Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the OEM Coatings Market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top OEM Coatings Market producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Market Scope:

Moreover, two more major success factors of the credible OEM Coatings market report can be mentioned here which are market share analysis and key trend analysis. The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts. Being an outstanding and a comprehensive in nature, this report focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. With the nice mixture of integrated approaches and latest technology, best results are achieved in the form of this OEM Coatings market research report.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the OEM Coatings market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the OEM Coatings market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the OEM Coatings market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the OEM Coatings market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

