Odour Control Textiles Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2028
Market Outlook
Consumers across the globe are looking for active, healthy and hygienic lifestyle pushing the market demand for performance textiles. Performance textiles are textiles which provide additional benefits such as, repellency, resistance, or protection from a specified element including fabrics that resist wrinkles, odors, bacteria’s, stain protection and others. Odour control textiles are the fabrics which prevents or controls unpleasant odour from wide range of products including, sports apparels, shoes, socks, uniforms, home textiles and other products. The demand for odour control textiles has been witnessing rapid growth and consumers are willing to pay a premium for such textiles and products across the globe.
Request Sample Report Now- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=849
Global Odour Control Textiles: Market Segmentation
On the basis of source, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –
- Apparels and Footwear
- Sports Apparels
- Uniforms
- Intimates
- Socks and Gloves
- Footwear
- Others
- Home and Medical Textiles
- Towels
- Bed Linen
- Table Wear
- Curtains
- Accessories and Others
- Carpets and Floor Covering
- Others
On the basis of end use, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as–
- Industrial
- Medical and Healthcare Industry
- Sports and Fitness Industry
- Others
- Commercial
- Residential
On the basis of application, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –
- Microfibers Technology
- Nanotechnology
- Microencapsulation
- Antimicrobial
- Water Repellent
- Ultraviolet Protection Technology
For Entire List Of Market Players, Request For TOC Here-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=849
Global Odour Control Textiles Market: Key Players
Players operating the global odour control textiles market include, THOMPSON TEE, HeiQ Materials AG, Sciessent LLC, Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, SANITIZED AG, Polygiene AB, ODEGON, Microban International, Ltd, Life Material Technologies Limited, Kleen Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Agiene, LLC, ARCHROMA, Crypton LLC, among others
Key Developments in Odour Control Textiles Market
- In March 2018, Sanitized AG, which is a swiss based manufacturer of antimicrobial solutions for odour control textiles developed wash resistance solution, Odoractiv 10 for functional polyster textiles thus, expanding its product portfolio of odour control textiles olutions.
- In May 2017, Sinterama S.p.A which is an Italian manufacturer of colored polyester threads and yarns partnered with Polygiene which is an odour control technology company to develop 100% recycled, antibacterial fiber imbued with odour control technology.
Brief Approach to Research
FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.
Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=849
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com