Odour Control Textiles Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2028

Consumers across the globe are looking for active, healthy and hygienic lifestyle pushing the market demand for performance textiles. Performance textiles are textiles which provide additional benefits such as, repellency, resistance, or protection from a specified element including fabrics that resist wrinkles, odors, bacteria’s, stain protection and others. Odour control textiles are the fabrics which prevents or controls unpleasant odour from wide range of products including, sports apparels, shoes, socks, uniforms, home textiles and other products. The demand for odour control textiles has been witnessing rapid growth and consumers are willing to pay a premium for such textiles and products across the globe.

Global Odour Control Textiles: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –

Apparels and Footwear

Sports Apparels

Uniforms

Intimates

Socks and Gloves

Footwear

Others

Home and Medical Textiles

Towels

Bed Linen

Table Wear

Curtains

Accessories and Others

Carpets and Floor Covering

Others

On the basis of end use, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as–

Industrial Medical and Healthcare Industry Sports and Fitness Industry Others

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of application, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –

Microfibers Technology

Nanotechnology

Microencapsulation

Antimicrobial

Water Repellent

Ultraviolet Protection Technology

Global Odour Control Textiles Market: Key Players

Players operating the global odour control textiles market include, THOMPSON TEE, HeiQ Materials AG, Sciessent LLC, Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, SANITIZED AG, Polygiene AB, ODEGON, Microban International, Ltd, Life Material Technologies Limited, Kleen Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Agiene, LLC, ARCHROMA, Crypton LLC, among others

Key Developments in Odour Control Textiles Market

In March 2018, Sanitized AG, which is a swiss based manufacturer of antimicrobial solutions for odour control textiles developed wash resistance solution, Odoractiv 10 for functional polyster textiles thus, expanding its product portfolio of odour control textiles olutions.

In May 2017, Sinterama S.p.A which is an Italian manufacturer of colored polyester threads and yarns partnered with Polygiene which is an odour control technology company to develop 100% recycled, antibacterial fiber imbued with odour control technology.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

