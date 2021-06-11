Odor Control System Market Report 2021, Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global odor control system market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An odor control system is used to neutralize and eliminate unwanted and unpleasant smells emitted from industrial waste. Some standard odor control technologies include bio-trickling filters, chemical scrubbers, and carbon adsorbers to treat the nuisance chemical, biological, and physical scents produced by microbial decomposition of organic compounds. Odor control systems are generally installed outdoors and in factories near business and residential areas to reduce exposure to harmful vapors and gases. These systems are utilized across various industries, such as metals and mining, oil refineries, food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, energy and power, wastewater treatment, etc.

Market Trends

Rising environmental concerns and rapid industrialization are some of the primary factors driving market growth. Furthermore, the demand for odor control systems increases as they synthesize chemical compounds, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality during oil refinement, and process energy management. Odor control systems also find applications at bus and railway stations, public toilets, shopping complexes, and other community spaces to maintain general hygiene and reduce unpleasant odors. Additionally, these systems are more cost-efficient, ecologically cleaner, and convenient than conventionally used carbon and chemical treatments. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies, such as hybrid odor control systems, also bolsters market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AER Control Systems LLC

Bulbeck Enviro Pty Ltd.

Catalytic Products International Inc.

Durr Systems Inc. (Dürr Aktiengesellschaft) ( ETR: DUE )

) Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited (CECO Environmental Corp.),

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Kch Services Inc.

Olfasense UK Ltd.

Romtec Utilities Inc.

Tholander Ablufttechnik GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of system type, end use industry and geography.

Breakup by System Type:

Chemical Odor Control System

Activated Carbon Odor Control System

Biological Odor Control System

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Mining and Metals

Power and Energy

Oil Refineries

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

