Odivelas will have an open air cinema (free) every Friday and Saturday

Odivelas will have an open air cinema (free) every Friday and Saturday

“Tony”, “The Informer”, “Final Blow”, “League of Fantastic Animals” or “One Last Blow” are some of the films you can see.

They last until the end of September.

Odivelas has another cycle of Cinema ao Luar. Outdoor film screenings are held every Friday and Saturday between August 27 and September 25. The films will be shown in several locations: in the Jardim da Música and in the Parque Multisportivo Naide Gomes, in the center of Odivelas; in Largo Vieira Caldas in Caneças; in Olival Basto’s football ring.

As always, entry is free, but with limited capacity – and wearing a mask is compulsory. Sessions start at 7 p.m. and others at 9:30 p.m.

On the poster are films like “Tony”, “The Informer”, “Final Blow”, “League of Fantastic Animals”, “The Secret Garden”, “Seberg – Against All Enemies”, “Divorced Club”, “Troll and das.” Kingdom of Ervod “,” Lassie Returns Home “,” Thieves of Marrow and Socks “,” Galveston – Revenge and Redemption “,” The Secret – Dare to Dream “or” One Last Blow “.

