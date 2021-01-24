“Ocean Viking” is looking for a safe haven for boat migrants | Free press

The Ocean Viking rescued a total of 373 migrants with inflatable boats off the coast of Libya – many of them unaccompanied minors. Now people are hoping for quick help.

Rome (dpa) – The auxiliary ship “Ocean Viking” waits in bad weather with more than 370 boat migrants in international waters south of Sicily to be assigned a safe harbor. This was announced by the operational organization SOS Mediterranee.

A heavily pregnant woman has been flown to the island of Lampedusa by the Italian authorities. This means that there are now 373 people on board rescued from emergency by 4 dinghies off the coast of Libya. The crew had turned to Malta and Italy with a request to take the people in.

Most of the countries of origin of the rescued were Guinea, Mali, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Sudan and Sierra Leone, it said Saturday. Among them are 131 unaccompanied minors, SOS Mediterranee reports.

A spokeswoman for the UN migration agency IOM, Safa Msehli, tweeted Sunday that at least 80 people have been killed in the central Mediterranean since the beginning of the year. Recently, about 17 boat migrants drowned and dozens of survivors were returned to Libya on Sunday.

After a long pause, the “Ocean Viking” set sail from the French port of Marseille to the central Mediterranean on January 11. A civil war has been raging in Libya for nearly a decade. The country has become one of the most important transit areas for migrants on their way to Europe.

