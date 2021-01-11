“Ocean Viking” has returned to a rescue mission | Free press

SOS Mediterranee rescue workers had to endure their ship for months. Now they are going back to sea. Its use also brings uncertainties.

Marseille (dpa) – In the midst of the Corona crisis, the “Ocean Viking” sailed back to the central Mediterranean to rescue refugees in distress at sea.

The ship of the donation-funded organization SOS Mediterranee departed from Marseille on Monday, the organization said. “We look to the upcoming mission with mixed feelings,” said the organization’s political advisor Jana Ciernioch, the German news agency. “We are relieved that we can now save after a five-month blockade.”

However, according to her, the circumstances during the global corona pandemic also pose uncertainties for use. It is still unclear where people can be taken after a rescue. “There is no real solution to the humanitarian disaster in the Central Mediterranean,” she criticized.

With a petition, the organization called on German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) to campaign for a European rescue at sea in the Mediterranean in the second half of 2020 during the German Council Presidency. The bottom line: sobering. “We still do not have a reliable mechanism for distributing solidarity within the EU for people rescued from distress at sea,” said Ciernioch. The pandemic slowed initial approaches to this from the fall of 2019.

At the end of December last year, the Italian authorities released the “Ocean Viking” again. They had previously arrested the ship on July 22 with a demand that it be fully equipped with life rafts, for example, in the event of an emergency on board. Previously, the helpers had been on duty since August 2019 to rescue boat migrants in need.

From Libya, the refugees risk the dangerous crossing across the Mediterranean to the EU area, sometimes in thin-walled rubber boats. How many people do not survive the crossing or are returned to the civil war country by the Libyan coast guard cannot be quantified with certainty. According to the Italian Interior Ministry, the Mediterranean country’s authorities counted just over 34,000 migrants who landed in Italy by boats last year. Last year 2019, that was just under 11,500. However, the numbers suggest more migrant crossings.

