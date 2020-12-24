Occupational Health and Safety for Health Workers Market 2020-2028 emerging need and demand in healthcare sector

In addition to the risks of COVID-19, health workers are more prone towards risk factors. Therefore, for the protection of physical and mental health, safety and well-being of health workers, WHO recommends a training modules of measures for infection prevention and control, occupational health and safety and psychosocial support.

Health workers participating in pandemic response are exposed to many different occupational risks to health and safety. These include: COVID-19 infection, illness, and transmission to others; fatigue from working longer hours and heavy workload, insufficient sleep or rest, dehydration, and inadequate nutrition; musculoskeletal injury from handling of patients and heavy objects, prolonged work while using personal protective equipment which can cause heat stress, skin and mucosal damage; workplace violence and stigma, and a variety of mental health problems, emotional distress and occupational burn-out.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Stanford University

Coursera

World Health Organization

Edx

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)

Government and State Govt

Training Providers:

Government

State Govt

Others

Training for:

Doctors

Medical Staff

Healthworker

Others

Module Overview set:

Infectious risks to health and safety

Physical risks to health and safety

Psychosocial risks to health and safety

Basic occupational health and safety in health services

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the global market scenarios across several business sectors of the global industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

