Obstetric Delivery Beds Market Heightened Revenue Growth USD 422.63 million at CAGR +4% by end of 2027 |Marketinclude Hill-Rom, Inc., Promek Medical, Vivipar GmbH, ArjoHuntleigh, Merivaara

There are various types of delivery beds available in the market, which include obstetric delivery beds, electric delivery tables, and baby bassinet. Delivery beds can be set to any inclination or reclined as per the patient’s condition or comfort.

Obstetric Delivery Beds Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 422.63 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of +4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

This is generally done manually by medical assistants or nurses, with the help of levers fixed to the beds, upon a physician or patient’s request. Moreover, many modern delivery beds have the provision of electrical assistance for movement as well as for patient monitoring.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Key Players

Major Market Players are:

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Linet Group

Merivaara

BI Healthcare

Torontech

Médipréma

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment

Jiangsu Aegean Technology

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Obstetric Delivery Beds Market Segmentation

Market segment by type,

Manual

Electric

Market segment by application

Gynecology Clinics

Hospitals

Others

A separate analysis of Obstetric Delivery Beds market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key offerings of the report:

Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

