Obi-Wan’s Mobile Exile On Tatooine Reworked By Disney (Video)

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the favorite characters of Star Wars fans and it is not for nothing that we are eagerly awaiting the release of the series of the same name on Disney +. In the meantime, Disney and Lucasfilm offer us the opportunity to rediscover the exile of the Jedi master from a different perspective.

Obi-Wan’s agile exile

The Obi-Wan series will be filmed next January. This untold story will be an opportunity to tell Obi-Wan’s adventure between the events of the Sith’s vengeance and the events of a new hope. A priori, the Jedi Master did not spend his time drinking recordings in the cantina, and we should experience new epic moments.

In the meantime, we can have fun with the final installment of the Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures children’s series. This series traces the key moments of the Star Wars saga, and the final installment is dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s exile on Tatooine. The Jedi Master remembers the crucial moments of his life against the backdrop of the sunset. A moving moment that you can discover in the video below and that should touch Star Wars fans like you.