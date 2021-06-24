Obesity Treatment Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

Various government initiatives regarding overweight issues, technological advancements in the medical sector, commercial easy availability of weight management treatments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Obesity Treatment during forecast period.

the global obesity treatments market was valued at USD 6.14 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.90 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7 %. The study covers in-depth analysis of obesity treatment options and upcoming innovations to cure obesity. Obesity is caused by increase in the size of fat cells in the body. Obesity is a serious medical condition that leads to high blood pressure, high cholesterols and heart diseases. Loss of sleep, consumption of excess junk food, physical inactiveness are major causes of obesity. The global obesity market is propelled by number of factors such as technological advancements in the medical sector, commercial easy availability of weight management treatments various government initiative regarding overweight issues. According to world health organization (WHO), around 13% of the world’s population is characterized as “obese”. High costs, weight regain after obesity treatments are major hindrance faced by the global obesity treatment market.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Medtronic, Ethicon (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Cousin Biotech, EnteroMedics, Inc., and USGI Medical, Inc. VIVUS, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Allergan Plc

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Obesity Treatment Market Segmentation:

Surgery (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Adjusting gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Sleeve gastrectomy

Biliopancreatic diversion with Duodenal Switch

Endoscopic Procedures

Drugs (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Appetite suppressants

Combination drugs

Malabsorption

Satiety drugs

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinics

Hospitals

Beauty institutions

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

