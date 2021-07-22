Obesity Intervention Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Obesity Intervention Devices Market by Product Type (Gastric Bands, Electrical Stimulation System, Gastric Balloon System, Gastric Emptying System, and Appetite Suppressors), Method of Development (Trans-Oral, Endoscopy, and Surgery), and End User (Hospitals, Gastroenterology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027.” According to the report, the Global Obesity Intervention Devices industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the major players operating in the obesity intervention devices market include Medtronic (Covidien PLC), EnteroMedics, Inc, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, Cousin Biotech, Aspire Bariatrics Inc, Obalon Therapeutics Inc, and GI Dynamics, Johnson and Johnson, Spatz FGIA Inc., Cousin Biotech, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. (formerly EnteroMedics Inc.)

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Gastric Bands

Electrical Stimulation System

Gastric Balloon System

Gastric Emptying System

Appetite Suppressors

By Method of Development

Trans-Oral

Endoscopy

Surgery

By End User