Obama’s birthday plans raise questions | free press

Barack Obama wants to celebrate his 60th birthday in a big way. How is that possible in times of corona?

Washington (AP) – Reports of former President Barack Obama’s planned birthday party with allegedly hundreds of invitees are causing a stir amid rising US coronavirus numbers.

“According to all public reports, this event is taking place outdoors,” said Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman. She responded to a reporter’s question whether Obama wouldn’t send the wrong signal with a big party during these times. Psaki gave no further details about the celebration and referred to Obama’s office. She emphasized that the former president is a strong supporter of vaccination.

Several US media outlets had previously reported that Obama would be hosting a huge party on the fashionable Atlantic island of Martha’s Vineyard this weekend to mark his 60th birthday. The news page ‘Axios’ stated that guests had to be vaccinated and show corona tests. There is a special coordinator for compliance with the Covid rules. “Axios,” citing an unnamed source from Obama’s circle, wrote that 475 guests were expected.

The news site “The Hill” reported that the party took place at the luxury property the Obamas bought in 2019: a seven-bedroom beachfront villa with approximately 640 square feet of living space on a 120,000 square foot property – the latter equivalent to more than 16 football fields. .

The former president’s office initially did not respond to a request about the celebration. Obama turns 60 this Wednesday.