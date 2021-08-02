Obama’s Birthday Plans Raise Questions About Corona | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 2, 2021
2

Does the ex-president’s planned 60th birthday party with many guests send the wrong signal? The White House press secretary should answer this question — she’s referring to Obama’s office.

Washington (AP) – Reports of former President Barack Obama’s planned birthday party with allegedly hundreds of invitees are causing a stir amid rising US coronavirus numbers. “According to all public reports, this event is taking place outdoors,” said Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman.

She responded to a reporter’s question whether Obama wouldn’t send the wrong signal with a big party during these times. Psaki gave no further details about the celebration and referred to Obama’s office. She emphasized that the former president is a strong supporter of vaccination.

Several US media outlets had previously reported that Obama would be hosting a huge party on the fashionable Atlantic island of Martha’s Vineyard this weekend to mark his 60th birthday. The news page ‘Axios’ stated that guests had to be vaccinated and show corona tests.

“Axios” also wrote, citing an unnamed source close to the Obamas, that hundreds of people were expected. The former president’s office did not respond to a request to do so about the celebration. Obama turns 60 this Wednesday.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 2, 2021
2
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of UN organizations sound the alarm: Tigray threatens famine | free press

UN organizations sound the alarm: Tigray threatens famine | free press

July 30, 2021
Photo of Zack Snyder has a new project for Batman and Superman

Zack Snyder has a new project for Batman and Superman

May 27, 2021
Photo of Attac calls out Karlsruhe in non-profit status dispute | Free press

Attac calls out Karlsruhe in non-profit status dispute | Free press

January 28, 2021
Photo of Court upholds jail sentence for ex-president of South Korea | Free press

Court upholds jail sentence for ex-president of South Korea | Free press

January 14, 2021
Back to top button