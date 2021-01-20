Obama to Biden: “Now is your time” | Free press

In the United States, the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States has just begun. While several of his predecessors are among the guests, Donald Trump is already on his way to Florida.

Washington (AP) – The inauguration of Joe Biden as the new US president is currently underway in Washington. With his first official acts, he wants to bring the US back into the Paris climate agreement and the world health organizations announced on Wednesday.

Shortly before he was sworn in, Biden had received words of encouragement from his former boss Barack Obama. Congratulations to my friend, President Joe Biden. This is your time, ”the ex-president wrote on Twitter. Biden was vice president for eight years during Obama’s tenure. He himself wrote on Twitter: “A new day is dawning in America.”

In his first speech as president of the US, Biden wants to call on Americans for unity after Donald Trump’s polarizing tenure. “We don’t expect people to come together overnight. We know it is a divided country, ”future White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki admitted to CNN on Wednesday. But Biden hopes it will be a time to turn a new page and move on with greater unity.

The traditional address after Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday should take around 20 minutes so far, according to information. Biden doesn’t want to talk about herself, but about the American people, Psaki said. One should also not expect a mention of his predecessor: “There is definitely no mention of Donald Trump.” Instead, Biden wants to look ahead as the US faces several crises.

Donald Trump announced days ago that he would be the first US president in more than 150 years to be absent from the ceremony to swear his successor to the Capitol. According to media reports, Trump has surprisingly not broken with another, much more recent tradition: he is said to have left a personal note about Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House. Initially nothing was known about the content. The fact that Trump actually made it is astonishing in itself: neither in his farewell address to the nation, nor in his last short speech as president on Wednesday morning, did he even mention the name of his successor once.

Since Republican Ronald Reagan in 1989, every outgoing US president has left a mostly cordial letter on the desk of his successor – regardless of whether he was politically inconsistent with him.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99