Obama Intervenes in Second Senate Elections | Free press

Much depends on the second elections in Georgia. Now an ex-president of the US is also getting involved.

Washington (AP) – Former US President Barack Obama has campaigned for the election of the two Democratic candidates in the state of Georgia to the US Senate.

“You have to understand that this is not just about Georgia,” Obama said Friday in an online event hosted by the Democrats in the state. “This is about America and this is about the world.” The second election to the two Senate seats in Georgia is of paramount importance as they determine the majority in the powerful United States Senate. In the two second elections on January 5, the two Republican incumbents, David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler, will face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

So far, incumbent President Donald Trump’s Republicans have a narrow majority of 52 of the 100 seats in the Senate. If the Democrats succeed in taking the two seats in Georgia, there would be a stalemate in this chamber of parliament. Then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would have the final say in the event of a tie – and the Democrats would, in effect, have a majority. In the November 3 election, Democrats were able to defend their majority in the House of Representatives – the other chamber of parliament. Trump lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden at the same time. Harris ran to Biden as the second candidate.

The second round in Georgia will decide whether not only the White House and the House of Representatives, but also the Senate will be dominated by Democrats. Obama warned on Friday that the election outcome in Georgia would also have a major impact on Biden’s presidency. If Republicans can keep their majority in the Senate, “they can block almost anything.” The Senate must approve important personnel decisions made by the president. In addition, the approval of both houses, namely the House of Representatives and the Senate, is a condition for the adoption of bills.