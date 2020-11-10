Oat Milk Market Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Oatly, Califia Farms, Danone, HP HOOD LLC, PepsiCo

“Oat Milk Market by 2020-2027” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Oat Milk Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio and investment ideas.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2017-2019), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2017-2019) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Oatly, Califia Farms, Danone, HP HOOD LLC, PepsiCo, HAPPY PLANET FOODS., Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro, The Quaker Oats Company,, Pureharvest, Oy Karl Fazer Ab, RISO SCOTTI S.p.A., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Rude Health, Thrive Market, among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oat Milk Market

Oat milk market is expected to grow at a rate of 15.8% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption of oat milk for lactose intolerance population is the factor for the soy milk market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027. Oat milk is a plant based product made from whole oat grain, as oat contain high amount of functional protein, fatty acids and dietary fiber which are essential to maintain good health. Oat milk is used as a substitute of dairy milk for vegan or lactose intolerant people as it gives taste and consistency similar to dairy milk along with it is a good source of low fat and cholesterol free milk.

Increasing demand for lactose free product as it is easily to digest, rising health awareness associated with the usage of oat milk, surging adoption of oat milk across the globe, prevalence of more fiber in oat milk as compared to dairy milk are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the oat milk market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of less number of manufacturers will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of oat milk market in the above mentioned forecast period. Easy availability of substitutes such as almond milk, coconut milk and others, less awareness regarding the benefits in developing economies will acts as a market restraint for the growth of the oat milk market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Conducts Overall OAT MILK Market Segmentation:

By Source (Organic, Conventional),

Type (Flavoured, Unflavoured, Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Application (Food , Beverages), Packaging (Carton, Bottle, Others),

Oat Milk Market Country Level Analysis

Oat milk market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by source, type, distribution channel, application and packaging as referenced above.

The countries covered in the oat milk market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

North America dominates the oat milk market due to the increasing number of product launches and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with the usage of oat milk.

