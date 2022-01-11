“O Novo Stand Up by Fábio Porchat” celebrates its premiere in Portugal in February

Porto, Braga, Coimbra, Aveiro and Lisbon are the cities included in the Brazilian comedian’s new tour.

It operates in Lisbon on February 18th.

Next month, Fábio Porchat will tour five Portuguese cities with his latest show. “Unusual stories, observational comedy and sharp humor” can be expected from the new solo by the comedian, one of the most prominent faces of the creative collective “Porta dos Fundos”.

Porto (Super Bock Arena) is the first stop on the tour. Next up are Braga (Altice Forum), Coimbra (Convento de São Francisco), Aveiro (Teatro Aveirense) and Lisbon (Campo Pequeno). The performances will take place on February 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th and 18th. Tickets are available now and cost between € 22.50 and € 30.

At the end of 2021, the moderator of “Que História é Essa, Porchat?” was in the country to produce a documentary series for RTP called “Viagem a Portugal”, which is based on the book of the same name by José Saramago. During the new series, the versatile artist visits some of the cities that the 1998 Nobel Prize winner for literature toured between 1979 and 1980 to write these travel chronicles.