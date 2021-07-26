“O Amor Happens”: These are the new 4 couples on the show (and there is a repeated man)

They were presented this Sunday, July 25th, and can be followed by the public for a week on TVI.

Ana and Nedy form one of the new couples.

Every week is like that. Eight new competitors, forming four pairs, will be presented on Sunday in “O Amor Happens”. They have the opportunity to be together for a week and see if they are able to start a relationship – or if it is better to forget about this idea.

This Sunday, July 25th, there was an exception. Competitor Miguel Cruz, who was part of one of the first couples on the program – with Joana at Casa do Campo – returned to try his luck again. This time he’s at Moinho’s with a partner named Ana Pinto.

In addition to the big Sunday shows, there are episodes on TVI in the late afternoon every day from 7:10 p.m.

