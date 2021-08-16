“O Amor Happens”: These are the 4 new couples on the TVI show

“O Amor Happens”: These are the 4 new couples on the TVI show

“O Amor Happens”: These are the 4 new couples on the TVI show

They were featured on the last episode of the reality show this Sunday, August 15th.

“O Amor Happen” is already in the seventh program on Sunday.

Every week is like that. Eight new competitors, forming four pairs, will be presented on Sunday in “O Amor Happens”. They have the opportunity to be together for a week and see if they are able to start a relationship – or if it is better to forget about this idea.

In addition to the big Sunday shows, there are episodes on TVI in the late afternoon every day from 7:10 p.m. Viewers can follow the couples’ lives throughout the week – the production selects the best moments, which are then analyzed by a panel of commentators.

Also read NiT’s interview with neuropsychologist Alexandre Machado, the person responsible for defining the games of “O Amor Happen”. And discover how to spend a vacation in Moinho or Casa do Campo.

Click on the gallery to get to know the new competitors.