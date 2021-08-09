“O Amor Happens”: The four new couples in the program have arrived

“O Amor Happens”: The four new couples in the program have arrived

They were featured on TVI’s reality show this Sunday, August 8th. NiT makes the presentations.

Get to know the four new couples.

Every week is like that. Eight new competitors, forming four pairs, will be presented on Sunday in “O Amor Happens”. They have the opportunity to be together for a week and see if they are able to start a relationship – or if it is better to forget about this idea.

In addition to the big Sunday shows, there are episodes on TVI every day from 7:10 p.m. in the late afternoon. As happened on this reality show, TVI repeated a competitor whose first attempt did not go optimally.

