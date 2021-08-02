“O Amor Happens”: The 40-year-old Miguel tries everything, but Ana only gives him “hum, hum”

The chronicler and humorist Miguel Lambertini analyzes the latest episode of the TVI show.

It was the second time that Miguel tried his luck.

At first it was a self-confident statement: “Love Happens”. Then as the couples began to hate each other, doubts arose and the program became “Does Love Happen?” Now, a month after the launch, we are so far that Maria and Pedro are only begging: “Oh darling, it will happen!” But it is not easy, and it is not because there has been a lack of attempts. Have Miguel Cruz say that he attended the first episode and returned this week, hoping to hold out for more than 24 hours – and find love even now.

And didn’t he? They say that French is the language of love, the only problem is that this love does not speak French and to Miguel’s inflamed “je t’aime beaucoup” Ana replied with a dry “bô cu pa ti too …” Thank you Ana. Now we know what to say when an “avec” puts his sun hat two centimeters away from our towel.

After this language block, Miguel thought it would be a good idea to reinforce the statement in Portuguese and shot: “I like you very much”. But Ana was a little suspicious of the competitor’s intentions and didn’t give him much feedback. The day before, Miguel said that his presence on this show was like a game, because for him “life is a game”.

Ana didn’t think it was a big joke and was a little suspicious of her house partner’s intentions. But the worst was yet to come when the manager revealed the next day that he had already had a similar experience.

“Have you ever taken part in something like this?” Ana’s friend asked during a lunch for three, at which Miguel was a little more expansive. “He’s already been called and was with someone else … I’m the second,” concludes Ana, who doesn’t understand French but is good at logic. Miguel forgot to reveal this little detail and instead of immediately explaining that he was only on the program for 24 hours with someone else and that it didn’t work, he thought it better to wait until the last day to tell this detail .

Even so, Ana’s boyfriend saw potential in the boy and thought he liked it because he “has a twinkle in his eyes every time he talks about Ana”. But the store manager is not looking forward to it, not least because Miguel is over forty and the shine can be cataract, but above all because he was not honest. From that episode on, Ana shut up and started interacting with Miguel through heckling.

Ana answered every sentence from Miguel with “hum hum, hum hum”. Miguel: “In contrast to the first time, I enjoy this experience very much.” Ana: “Hum hum”. Miguel: “You really mark me”. Ana: “Um, um”. Although Ana was in the same mood as a vegetarian in Chimarrão, Miguel ignored the tips and tried to get closer.

The competitor stroked her, to which Ana replied not with “hum, hum”, but with a round “no, no”. Miguel wanted to show that he not only knew French but also English and asked: “Its tu irli”? At that moment Ana tried to understand why he was speaking Ukrainian, but then she discovered the meaning of the sentence. “Oh, early! No, it’s not about being too late or too early, but when I feel good. “Apparently that day never came, because at the end of the episode Ana was already desperate and said to the cameras:” Grab me and me go to the man! ” That’s what he wanted, Ana.