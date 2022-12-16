NYT’s Maggie Haberman Flags ‘Telling’ Sign About Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign

Maggie Haberman, a White Home correspondent for The New York Instances, on Thursday highlighted a key signal that Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential marketing campaign might not be going to plan.

The previous president introduced his third run for the White Home final month. However his marketing campaign has been low key, with no rallies, though he has reportedly polled supporters on the place the primary one must be held.

On “CNN This Morning,” Haberman mentioned Trump’s rallies — or the shortage of them — could possibly be telling.

“Rallies are costly,” she mentioned. “I don’t know the way a lot cash he’s elevating, that’s one thing I feel that everyone must be keeping track of.”

“The rallies price some huge cash,” Haberman continued. “In case you begin seeing Donald Trump doing occasions that aren’t a rally, that’s telling in regards to the state of his marketing campaign another way. So, we’ll see what occurs.”

Watch the video right here:

