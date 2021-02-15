Nylon Rod Market Research Report 2020

Global Nylon Rod Market: Regional Analysis

The Nylon Rod market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast and segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Nylon Rod market is segmented into

Nylon 6 Rod

Nylon 66 Rod

Other

Segment by Application , the Nylon Rod market is segmented into

Automotive Industry

Electronics and Electrical

Chemical Machinery

Home Appliance Parts

Others

The key regions covered in the Nylon Rod market report are:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Global Nylon Rod Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Nylon Rod market include:

BASF

Rhein Chemie (Lanxess)

PAR Group

Ensinger

Ashley Industrial Moulding

Regency Plastics

LEP Engineering Plastics

Energetic Industry Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Tengyi Plastic Sheet Co., Ltd.

Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery

Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Nylon Rod Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon Rod

1.2 Nylon Rod Segment

1.2.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales Growth Rate Comparison (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Nylon 6 Rod

1.2.3 Nylon 66 Rod

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Nylon Rod Segment

1.3.1 Nylon Rod Sales Comparison : (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Electronics and Electrical

1.3.4 Chemical Machinery

1.3.5 Home Appliance Parts

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Nylon Rod Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Nylon Rod Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Nylon Rod Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Nylon Rod Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Nylon Rod Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Nylon Rod Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nylon Rod Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Nylon Rod Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Nylon Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nylon Rod Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Nylon Rod Players (Opinion Leaders)

