Nylon Rod Market Research Report 2020
Nylon Rod Market, via Type, Application, Region
Global Nylon Rod Market: Regional Analysis
Segment by Type, the Nylon Rod market is segmented into
- Nylon 6 Rod
- Nylon 66 Rod
- Other
Segment by Application , the Nylon Rod market is segmented into
- Automotive Industry
- Electronics and Electrical
- Chemical Machinery
- Home Appliance Parts
- Others
The key regions covered in the Nylon Rod market report are:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Global Nylon Rod Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Nylon Rod market include:
- BASF
- Rhein Chemie (Lanxess)
- PAR Group
- Ensinger
- Ashley Industrial Moulding
- Regency Plastics
- LEP Engineering Plastics
- Energetic Industry Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd.
- Zhongshan Tengyi Plastic Sheet Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd.
- Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery
- Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.
- Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
- Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Nylon Rod Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon Rod
1.2 Nylon Rod Segment
1.2.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales Growth Rate Comparison (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Nylon 6 Rod
1.2.3 Nylon 66 Rod
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Nylon Rod Segment
1.3.1 Nylon Rod Sales Comparison : (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Electronics and Electrical
1.3.4 Chemical Machinery
1.3.5 Home Appliance Parts
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Nylon Rod Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Nylon Rod Revenue 2015-2026
1.4.2 Global Nylon Rod Sales 2015-2026
1.4.3 Nylon Rod Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2 Global Nylon Rod Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Nylon Rod Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Nylon Rod Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Nylon Rod Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Nylon Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Nylon Rod Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Nylon Rod Players (Opinion Leaders)
