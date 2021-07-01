Nylon Cable Ties Market: Why Top 10 Giants Spending is on Rise

The global nylon cable ties market registered a revenue of $126.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach up to $248.5 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026. The significant growth of the global market is majorly due to frequent & growing usage of nylon cable ties in various industries such as automobile and construction. Nylon cable ties can be used to increase the efficiency of industrial arrangements of machines and equipment. Moreover, ease of use, anti-corrosive & high strength property, cost-effectiveness along with the rising end-use demand are other factors expected to help the market witness rapid growth in the projected timeframe.

Furthermore, nylon cable ties are broadly used in end-utilize enterprises such as farming, building & development, electrical & gadgets, and customer merchandise. The recent inventions in nylon cable ties is projected to create massive growth opportunities in the global market. However, stringent regulations on usage of plastic asnd volatility in oil prices are estimated to hinder the market growth by 2026.

Regional Outlook

The North America region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% and dominate in the global nylon cable ties market throughout the forecast period. The dominance of this region can be attributed to tremendous growth in robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, electrification products, and transport & infrastructure industry in U.S. and Canada. In addition, the presence of leading companies such as Thomas & Betts Corporation and 3M in the region is estimated to propel the growth of North America nylon cable ties market by 2026.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for nylon cable ties is expected to surpass $89.9 million by 2026, owing to the presence of major nylon cable ties manufacturers in Asian countries such as China and Taiwan.

Major Market Players and Recent Developments

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global nylon cable ties market. These players include Ascend Performance Materials, YUEQING HUADA PLASTIC CO., LTD, KSS, Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics Co., Ltd., 3M, ABB Installation Products Inc., Hellermann Tyton, Hont Electrical Co., Ltd., Partex Marking Systems, and American Elite Molding. These key players are implementing numerous strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, investments in R&D activities, and product development to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

