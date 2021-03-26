Nylon Cable Tie Market Set to Register 4.24% CAGR During 2020-2026

Nylon cable ties are commonly fabricated from nylon grade 6.6 and are used to harness and bundle items, usually wires. Functioning like straps, cable ties are available in miniature sizes for holding small loads, and are also fabricated in long lengths and strong tensile strengths for large items or bundles. Each tie features serrated ?teeth? on one end, which function by locking inside the head, or pawl, located on the other side of the strap. Various manufacturers custom design cable ties in numerous colors or dimensions, according to application requirements. Additionally, cable ties may be fabricated in UV-protected variations. Global Nylon Cable Tie market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including PA 66, PA 6. By application, the nylon cable tie market is classified into Agriculture, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronic & Electrical, Household Appliances, Industrial. On the basis of region, the nylon cable tie industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

PA 66 PA 6

By Application:

Agriculture Automotive Building & Construction Electronic & Electrical Household Appliances Industrial

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the nylon cable tie market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Advanced Cable Ties, Inc. All-States Inc American Elite Molding Aptiv PLC (HellermannTyton) Avery Dennison Corporation Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics Co., Ltd. GIANTLOK CO., LTD. Hont Electrical Co., Ltd. Hua Wei Industrial Co., Ltd. Illinois Tool Works Inc. Jiangsu Huayang Nylon Co., Ltd. S.TERMINALS INC. Kai Suh Suh Enterprise Co., Ltd. Lapp Gruppe Legrand Panduit Corp. Partex Marking Systems AB Phoenix Technology Group Co., Ltd. Sapiselco S.r.l. Schneider Electric

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global nylon cable tie market. To classify and forecast global nylon cable tie market based on product, application. To identify drivers and challenges for global nylon cable tie market. To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global nylon cable tie market. To conduct pricing analysis for global nylon cable tie market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global nylon cable tie market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of nylon cable tie Raw material suppliers Market research and consulting firms Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers Organizations, forums and alliances related to nylon cable tie

Report Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

Chapter 4. Nylon Cable Tie Market Size (By Product), 2020 – 2026

Chapter 5. Nylon Cable Tie Market Size (By Technology), 2020- 2026

Chapter 6. Nylon Cable Tie Market Size (By Application), 2020 – 2026

Chapter 7. Nylon Cable Tie Market Size (By Country), 2020 – 2026

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

