NVOCC Aggregator Market 2021-28 gaining momentum with C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, KUEHNE+NAGEL & United Parcel Service

A Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) is an ocean carrier that transports goods under its own House Bill of Lading, or equivalent documentation, without operating ocean transportation vessels.

Freight forwarders are agents to shippers, while NVOCCs are carriers to shippers. Freight forwarders do not operate or own containers, while NVOCCs manage or hold cargo containers. Freight forwarders may function as an agent of NVOCCs, but NVOCCs work independently and under their own responsibility.

The USA definition of an NVOCC is a Non-Vessel-Operating Common Carrier, who performs all services of an ocean carrier except without operating the vessels.

NVOCC books large quantity of space with ship and sells space to shippers in smaller amounts. NVOCC consolidate small shipments of LCL (less container load) and issues HBL (House Bill of Lading). NVOCC also undertake the services provided by a freight forwarder.

The major players profiled in this report include:

H. Robinson Worldwide

Expeditors

KUEHNE+NAGEL

United Parcel Service

Market segmentation

By type

Cloud base

Non-Cloud Base

By application

Fleet management

Documentation management

Maintenance management

Reporting the status of ships or fleet

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global NVOCC Aggregator market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

