NVH Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2026

The global NVH market is valued at 20768.43 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 21836.97 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.08% during 2017-2022.

NVH stands for noise, vibration, and harshness, and the noise is what the driver and passengers can hear, the vibration is what they can feel and the harshness is how much of an effect thumps, bumps, noise and vibration have on the cabin and its occupants. It is an aggregative indicator with which to measure the quality of automobile manufacturing. As many as one-third vehicle faults are related to the NVH of vehicles.

NVH can be divided into two categories– rubber shock absorber type and sound insulation type. Rubber shock absorber’s revenue market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 75.86% in 2017, sound insulation type account for 24.14%.

The sales revenue market share of global NVH in automobile market and auto parts market have been stable year by year, at 88.78% and 11.22% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the NVH in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the NVH market has the most promising sales prospects in automobile market.

Asia-Pacific is the biggest contributor to the NVH revenue market, accounted for 49.78% of the total global market with a revenue of 10338.91 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 23.89% with a revenue of 4962.18 million USD.

Sumitomoriko is the largest company in the global NVH market, accounted for 16.09% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Autoneum and Zhuzhou Times, accounted for 10.07% and 3.66% of the revenue market share in 2017. It shows that the market is fragmented, it's not very concentrated,

2019/3/22- Siemens announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) end-of-line quality testing business of Saab Medav Technologies GmbH, a global provider of state of the art signal processing, communications intelligence and analysis for air, land and naval applications, as well as NVH solutions for industrial quality testing.

2019/5/28- Novoheart Holdings Inc. agreed to acquire all shares of privately held Xellera Therapeutics Ltd., which develops cell and gene therapies, for about C$33.8 million in an all-share transaction.

The World Market Report NVH included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020. This NVH Industry report covers manufacturers (globally and nationally), suppliers and suppliers, regions, product type, product variations, and application for the speculative period. The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, limitations, progress, and changes in market capital structure NVH. However, the study will allow market players and market experts to understand the current market structure.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the NVH market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Sumitomoriko

Autoneum

Zhuzhou Times

Tuopu

Zhong Ding

Cooper Standard

3M

Nihon Tokushu Toryo

Henkel

Wolverine

Asimco technologies

JX Zhao's

STP

The Important Types of this industry are:

Rubber Shock Absorber

Sound Insulation

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Auto Parts Market

Automobile Market

The NVH market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market NVH has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the NVH market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the NVH-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of NVH market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- NVH Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

