Nuts Allergen Testing Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2027

The major players covered in the nuts allergen testing market are Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Alerchek, Inc., Stallergenes Gree, Diagnostische Systeme & Technologien GmbH, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, bioMérieux, Inc., HYCOR Biomedical, Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NEOGEN CORPORATION, EMLab P&K, LLC, Romer Labs, INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc., FACTSSA, Microbac Laboratories, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Nuts allergen testing market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Nuts allergen testing market is driven by factors such as growth in the incidences of allergic disorders among consumers, stringent labelling mandates and demand for advisory labelling, globalization of food trade and increased in food recall for undeclared allergen products.

Food allergies occur when exposure of food triggers a harmful immune response, immune response occur when protein is triggered in the food and the reaction are allergic. Test for allergies are blood test or skin test. The most common allergies include peanuts, cow’s milk, shellfish, eggs, and tree nuts such as walnuts, almonds, or cashews. More than 170 foods are reported to cause allergies.

Increased awareness among consumers regarding food safety and safety of products they consume will boost the growth of the market for nuts allergen testing market. Demand for fresh and suitable products has led to the adoption of advanced food safety practices. Rise in incidences of food-borne diseases will also drive the growth of the market. Increased environmental pollution, growing aging population, incidences of allergic conditions and lifestyle changes are some factor driving the growth of the market and will create growth opportunity for nuts allergen testing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

High investments cost, stringent regulatory guidelines and policies will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of nuts allergen testing market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Conducts Overall NUTS ALLERGEN TESTING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay-based/ELISA and Others),

Food Tested (Bakery and Confectionery, Infant food, Processed Foods, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Seafood and Meat Products and Others)

The countries covered in the nuts allergen testing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Europe is dominating nuts allergen testing market due to fastest growing region in the nuts allergen testing market and also due to stringent policies that were established to achieve high levels of food safety in the region.

