Nutritional Yeast Market is Expected to grow rapidly in the coming years Says Fact.MR

Nutritional yeast is one of the most popular food products and being the plant-based source of protein, it is often used in vegan cooking. The nutritional yeast is typically grown on molasses and is similar to the yeast used for brewing beer or baking bread. Increasing demand for nutritional yeast for its low sodium and calories and sugar-free, fat-free, and gluten-free benefits is directly influencing the growth of its market. Swift inclination towards vegetarian as well as vegan lifestyle and increasing number of health-conscious population are the key factors favoring growth of the nutritional yeast market. Rising consumption of food products with low fat and carbohydrate content on the coattail high prevalence of lifestyle related diseases is likely to bode well with growth of global nutritional yeast market.

“Organic Nutritional Yeast”, the Upcoming Trend

Organic food ingredients are gaining high traction owing to the various health benefits they offer to the consumer. Organic food products are cost intensive, however, consumers are willing to spend on products that contain organic ingredients owing to a substantial rise in the per capita GDP growth of developed as well as emerging countries. This has presented significant growth opportunities for organic nutritional yeast, which is largely used in salads, soups, popcorn, dips and casseroles. Additionally, organic nutritional yeasts are GMO and soy free, low in sodium, rich in minerals and vitamin B and free of chemical additives and artificial flavors. This reduces the chances of side effects post consumption, while simultaneously offering nutrition along with flavor. Moreover, organic nutritional yeasts come in proper labelled packaging, based on norms established by FDA and CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice Regulations). This has a positive impact on customers as they are assured regarding the safety of organic food. The trend of organic nutritional yeast is anticipated to gain high impetus, consequently contributing to the overall market’s growth.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

